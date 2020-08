Renault on Tuesday launched its popular SUV Duster with an upgraded 1.3-litre turbo engine. Available in three trims, the SUV is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Features & Specifications

The new BS-VI compliant turbo engine generates 156 PS of power and has a mileage of up to 16.5 kmpl. The new variant will be available in both 6-speed Manual Transmission and an X-Tronic CVT gearshift with a 7-speed Manual mode.

Other features include high ground clearance, Kayak roof rails, body-coloured ORVM, matt­e black tailgate embellisher, and Waterfall LED tail lamps.

The new variant will also have many safety features such as Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert.

However, there will be no diesel engine version of the new variant and the company will continue to offer the SUV with the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine.

"The launch of Renault Duster equipped with the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine marks a new chapter in the Duster journey in India. This is a world-class engine and powers our successful global SUVs and crossovers like Kadjar and Arkana," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.