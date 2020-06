The Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDA) has said it will withdraw its long-term motor vehicle insurance packages for three years for 4-wheelers, and five years for two-wheelers from August 1, 2020. The comprehensive insurance package covers both third-party (TP) motor vehicle insurance and own damage (OD) insurance.

In September 2018, the Supreme Court had directed insurance providers to offer only three-year third-party and five-year third-party policies for four-wheelers and two-wheelers respectively. Buyers could choose from either a bundled policy (with three or five year TP and one-year OD) or a long-term package covering both TP and OD for a three or five-year term. According to the new notification, however, only the bundled policy will be allowed to be sold.

For two-wheelers and mass-segment four-wheelers, the mandatory insurance costs raised the cost of acquisition of new vehicles significantly for customers. The auto industry, especially two-wheeler makers had widely been asking for this mandatory regulation to be rolled back. That demand has still not been addressed.

The IRDA noted that the distribution of package policies was a challenge due to unaffordability fora large section of vehicle owners. It also said that the possibility of forced selling and the policy being linked to loans was high.|

Moreover, it noted that the no-claim bonus (NCB) was not uniform among insurers and was leading to dissatisfaction among policyholders.

In case dissatisfied with the service, policyholders were being saddled with long term product with no flexibility.