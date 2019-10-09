Reliance Securities upgrades Ashok Leyland to buy, raises price target by 73%. Here's why
Updated : October 09, 2019 12:54 PM IST
Ashok Leyland shares have corrected by over 35 percent and the one-year return on the stock too is negative by 40.51 percent.
Ashok Leyland trades at Rs 65.85 per share on NSE at 12.21 pm, higher by 2.25 percent.
Ashok Leyland sold 8,780 units in September, a sharp drop of 55 percent compared to the 19,374 vehicles sold in the same month in 2018.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more