Reliance Securities upgrades Ashok Leyland to buy, raises price target by 73%. Here's why

Reliance Securities has upgraded Ashok Leyland, India's second largest commercial vehicle-maker, to "buy" from its previous "reduce" rating on attractive valuation, setting a revised price target of Rs 111 per share.

The revised price target offers approximately 73 percent upside potential over the current market price of Ashok Leyland.

The stock is trading at Rs 65.85 per share on NSE at 12.21 pm, higher by 2.25 percent. Ashok Leyland shares opened at Rs 64.60 and hit the day's high of Rs 66.55.

Reliance Securities' analysts believe that the worst is over for Ashok Leyland in the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle segment where it reported a 37 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline.

"Ashok Leyland (AL) has reported 37% YoY decline in its M&HCV volume in FY20-YTD, while its domestic M&HCV sales declined by 60% YoY in 2QFY20. We believe this is the worst phase of current down-cycle for M&HCV in general and AL in particular. Though we expect similar slowdown to continue for the next 1-2 quarters, the industry would witness sequential improvement steadily," the brokerage said in its research report on Monday.

Moreover, the current price prices in higher axle load norm, non-banking financial crisis, slowdown and the transition to BS-VI engines, the report added.

Rs111 (from Rs62 earlier), valuing it at 17x FY22E EPS. Further valuation expansion with steady improvement in business visibility is on card," Reliance Securities' report added.

Ashok Leyland sold 8,780 units in September, a sharp drop of 55 percent compared to the 19,374 vehicles sold in the same month in 2018. Total domestic sales were down by 57 percent YoY to 7,851 units in September.

The company's medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales dropped 67 percent year-on-year to 4,744 units and light commercial vehicle dipped 21 percent to 4,036 units compared to the same month last year, Ashok Leyland informed in an exchange filing on the BSE.

So far this year, the stock has corrected by over 35 percent and the one-year return on the stock too is negative by 40.51 percent. In the last 10 years, Ashok Leyland shares have returned over 225 percent to its investors.