Recycle & reuse: Indian government proposes a resource efficiency policy

Updated : August 05, 2019 05:58 PM IST

A draft policy aims to bring in efficiency in the use of materials drawn from the natural environment for various industries, by focusing on a reuse and recycle philosophy.
India’s resource extraction rate is more than three times than the global average and the proposed policy aims to take forward an environment and development balance.
The draft National Resource Efficiency Policy 2019 proposed by the environment ministry outlines a three-year resource management action plan across seven sectors which contribute to about 25 percent of India’s income.
