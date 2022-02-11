Ratan Tata takes delivery of custom-built 72V Nano EV which "glides more than it drives"

Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata recently received a custom-built 72V Tata Nano electric vehicle (EV) modified with an electric powertrain by Electrodrive Powertrain Solutions Private Limited (Electra EV).

Pune-based Electra EV, which provides powertrain solutions to automakers , was founded by Tata himself. It has supplied a limited number of Neo EVs, the Tata Nano EV, to Bengaluru-based last-mile mobility service SainikPod Sit & Go, an all-electric mobility service operated by the country’s ex-servicemen.

In the financial year 2020, Electra EV claims to have provided electric powertrains to more than 25 percent of the total electric four-wheelers on Indian roads, Times Now reported. The company is planning to invest a sizeable amount in battery localisation and assembly, end-of-line testing of subsystems and system-level simulations.

Ratan Tata took a ride in a four-seater which has a predicted range of up to 160 km. The car, powered by super polymer lithium-ion batteries, picks up speed from 0-60 kmph in less than 10 seconds.

Electra EV shared a photo of Tata with his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu and posted this development on LinkedIn earlier this week.

Calling it a “super proud” moment, Electra EV said it hoped to gain insights and feedback from its founder.

“It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV, powered by the engineering might of Electra EV's powertrain,” Electra EV posted on LinkedIn.

Naidu commented on the electric car’s performance and said, “It glided more than it drove…good job.”

According to Tata Motors , the Nano EV “offers the practicality of a real car” along with providing an environment-friendly personal transportation to the consumer.

Till August 2021, Electra EV was manufacturing 100-150 EV kits per month, which has been recently increased to 1,000 units. The electric powertrain maker clocked a turnover of Rs 115 crore in the financial year ended March 2020. On the back of strong order books, the company now envisages doubling its turnover every financial year.