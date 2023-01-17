Rapido challenges Bombay HC order in Supreme Court, hearing on January 23 

Rapido moved to Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order last week. The court directed the aggregator to shut down its services after it court heard its plea challenging the state's refusal to grant it a bike taxi aggregators a taxi aggregator licence. The Supreme Court has decided to hear the plea of the bike taxi and auto aggregator on January 23.

Ride hailing and food delivery application Rapido moved to Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which directed it to stop its services in Maharashtra immediately, last week.

The Supreme Court has decided to hear the plea of the aggregator on January 23. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to list the matter for Monday after it was mentioned before it.

Rapido, in its plea, cited the urgency before the SC saying that the halt in the services will affect thousands of employees working in the company.

The aggregator cited the Uber plea pending in SC and argued that SC had stayed Bombay HC order against Uber.

The Bombay HC had last week directed Rapido to shut down its operation in Maharashtra after the court heard its plea challenging the state's refusal to grant it a bike taxi aggregators a taxi aggregator licence.

The aggregator agreed to shut down all its services including ride hailing as well food delivery from 1 pm on January 13. Rapido confirmed that the app is now inoperative in Maharashtra. For the customers' convenience, those who booked rides before 1pm on Friday, the petitioner may fulfill those obligations.

Rapido announced its bike-taxi service in October in Mumbai and said it planned to get two lakh bike drivers on board to expand its operations. In November last year, the Mumbai RTO had issued a notice to Rapido asking it to shut its services immediately saying the state government had not yet given it permission to operate.

Last month, the auto rickshaw union in Pune had announced a strike near the city's RTO, to protest against the bike taxis, which they said were operating "illegally" and harming their business. The auto union was demanding that the bike taxis be permanently suspended by the RTO department.