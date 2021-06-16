Home

    • Range Rover Velar 2021 launched in India: Check prices, specs, features

    Range Rover Velar 2021 launched in India: Check prices, specs, features

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    The premium SUV will sport some new features and a steeper price tag of Rs 79.87 lakh. It will be AI-enabled and support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced that it has started the deliveries for the updated Range Rover Velar for India. The premium SUV has seen an increase in its price along with the addition of several new features. The car will be available for Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom).
    President and Managing Director, JLR India, Rohit Suri said, "Range Rover Velar is one the most aspirational SUV’s in India because of its peerless blend of avant-garde design, luxury and technology. In its latest avatar, with introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever."
    Prices
    The Range Rover Velar has seen a price hike with its new update. This is not the first time that the Velar has seen a significant price change. The car was launched in 2017 with a price tag of Rs. 78.83 (ex-showroom). However, after a ‘Make In India’ campaign, the car’s price was brought down to Rs. 72.47 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Currently, the car is available at Rs 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for its petrol variant and the diesel variant is available for Rs 80.71 lakh (ex-showroom).
    The car will be available at one of the 24 dealerships that JLR operates in India.
    Specifications
    The engine on the petrol variant of the Velar remains the same as before. The 2.0 litre, BS6 Ingenium, turbocharged engine is capable of producing 250 HP and 364 Nm of torque.
    The diesel variant, which had been cancelled earlier, sees a new engine installed. The new diesel engine is a 2.0 litre, BS6 Ingenium engine. The new engine produces 204 HP, compared to 180 HP previously, even as the torque remains the same at 430 Nm. The diesel engine also comes with mild-hybrid technology, which reduces fuel consumption and reduces carbon emissions as well.
    Features 
    The car is only available in a single level, the R-Dynamic S trim. New features in the update include air suspension, 3D surround camera and cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter. The car will come with two 10-inch touchscreens that sit below each other on the central console. The upper screen is dedicated to infotainment and the lower for climate controls. The car will also be AI-enabled and feature support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
    Unchanged features include Meridian sound system, four zone climate control system, leather upholstered seats, digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, and 14-way adjustable front seats.
    (Edited by : Shoma)
