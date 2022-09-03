    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    This week in auto: 2022 Range Rover and MG Gloster arrive in India, BMW launches special edition

    This week in auto: 2022 Range Rover and MG Gloster arrive in India, BMW launches special edition

    This week in auto: 2022 Range Rover and MG Gloster arrive in India, BMW launches special edition
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    September will see a host of car launches and updates. But here are the major headlines from the automobile world from the past week, in case you missed:

    BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched 

    German automobile manufacturer BMW launched the exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of BMW M. The BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is the fifth BMW special edition car launched in India.
     2022 Range Rover arrives
     The fifth generation of the luxury SUV Range Rover arrived in India. The car is manufactured by Tata Motors-owned British OEM Land Rover. The newest generation of Range Rover is available in 5-and 7-seater configurations with prices starting at Rs 2.38 crore. 

    Google’s self-driving brand launches cab service 

     Google’s Waymo, the car manufacturing focusing on fully autonomous driving vehicles, launched a full-scale cab service in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Waymo's cars are making trips with passengers in denser areas of a city without a backup driver for the first time. 

    2022 MG Gloster launched 

     MG Motors India launched the updated MG Gloster in India. The premium SUV comes with Level 1 Autonomous Driving, along with several segment first features. MG Gloster comes in 2WD and 4WD options with 6 and 7-seater variants. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid India launch soon

    The country’s biggest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, will bring its latest hybrid offering, the Swift Hybrid, to the Indian market soon. The company is expected to launch the hybrid vehicle within the month.

    car launchesMaruti SuzukiMG GlosterRange Rover

