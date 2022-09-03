This week in auto: 2022 Range Rover and MG Gloster arrive in India, BMW launches special edition

Mini
September will see a host of car launches and updates. But here are the major headlines from the automobile world from the past week, in case you missed:
BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched
German automobile manufacturer BMW launched the exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of BMW M. The BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is the fifth BMW special edition car launched in India.
2022 Range Rover arrives
The fifth generation of the luxury SUV Range Rover arrived in India. The car is manufactured by Tata Motors-owned British OEM Land Rover. The newest generation of Range Rover is available in 5-and 7-seater configurations with prices starting at Rs 2.38 crore.
Google’s self-driving brand launches cab service
Google’s Waymo, the car manufacturing focusing on fully autonomous driving vehicles, launched a full-scale cab service in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Waymo's cars are making trips with passengers in denser areas of a city without a backup driver for the first time.
2022 MG Gloster launched
MG Motors India launched the updated MG Gloster in India. The premium SUV comes with Level 1 Autonomous Driving, along with several segment first features. MG Gloster comes in 2WD and 4WD options with 6 and 7-seater variants.
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid India launch soon
The country’s biggest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, will bring its latest hybrid offering, the Swift Hybrid, to the Indian market soon. The company is expected to launch the hybrid vehicle within the month.