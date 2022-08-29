2022 Range Rover arrives in India: Check price, features and specs

By CNBCTV18.com

The fifth generation 2022 Range Rover has arrived in India. The iconic luxury SUV is being offered with three powertrain options, standard and long-wheelbase form and in 5-and 7-seater configurations. It is priced at Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom). The car is already open for bookings and deliveries have begun as well.

Although the car looks the same as the previous Land Rover model at first glance, it has adopted a new modernist and minimalist approach in the fifth-gen luxury SUV, giving it a unique style. Customisation and personalisation options are also available.

Design

Range Rover manufacturers have retained the silhouette of the SUV along with the boxy proportions, falling roofline, strong shoulder line, clamshell bonnet and the boat tail rear. However, the front facia gets sleek headlamps and a sleeker grille. The air vent comes with two thick slats that house the fog lamps. The car gets more pronounced ‘gill’ motifs with flush-fitting door handles.

At the rear, the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover gets hidden taillights, merged with the gloss black panel which only illuminates when the car is on the move. When not in use, these tail lamps become invisible with the rear showing an inverted ‘U’ shape gloss black panel. The split tailgate setup is similar to the previous model with the new generation getting a retractable backrest and the option of adding cushions too.

The tailgate seating has been packed with dedicated speakers, cupholders and boot lights.

Interiors

The new Range Rover continues with the legacy of luxury, offering a range of fabric options for the interior and more tech-enabled features. The biggest highlight of the Range Rover 2022 is the 13.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with a 1600 W sound system. The speakers are embedded in the seat headrests. The infotainment system runs on the latest generation of Land Rover’s Pivi Pro operating system.

At the rear, passengers will also get 11.4-inch displays, which are operated via another 8-inch touchscreen that acts as a control panel.

Powertrain

The new-generation Range Rover is available in three engine options in India. It is powered by a 3.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel and BMW-sourced 4.4-litre turbocharged petrol.

The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine produces 400hp and 550Nm of torque, while the diesel engine churns out 350hp and 700Nm of torque. The 4.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine sourced from BMW promises an impressive performance with 530hp and 750Nm. All three engines come with 8-speed automatic transmission with power going to all four wheels.