Rally driver Gaurav Gill booked for Jodhpur accident that claimed 3 lives

Ace Indian rally driver and recent recipient of the Arjuna Award, Gaurav Gill along with his co-driver Musa Sharif have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder after their Mahindra XUV300 hit a family of three on a motorcycle at the first stage of the Jodhpur edition of the Indian National Rally Championship. The couple and their young son were killed in the accident.

Police have verified that the driver and co-driver have been charged on the basis of their names printed on the side of the car.

An FIR has also been lodged by the deceased’s elder son against Mahindra, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres, Federation of Motor Sports Club of India and Maxperience for negligence leading to deaths.

The rally was being held within the internal roads of various villages near Barmer in Rajasthan where the first car on track, the Mahindra XUV300 driven by Gill, collided head-on with the trio just 150-200 metres away from the finish line of the first stage. It has been reported that the trio were not wearing helmets. Gill himself was injured in the crash and suffered respiratory issues due to which he was immediately hospitalised while his co-driver escaped with minor injuries.

"The rally had to be brought to an abrupt end after one of the cars hit a motorcycle carrying three people. The motorcycle had forcibly entered into the barricaded area, breaking past the security barrier while the stage was still green. The driver was moving at high speed and could not even see the motorbike as it emerged at a sharp turn," Arvind Balan, the local organiser of the rally, said. "We feel very sad for the deceased people and express our condolences to their family members. We had all the safety measures in place and also had the necessary permission from the authorities," he added.

The surviving family and villagers are now demanding compensation from the government and jobs for the remaining family members of the deceased.