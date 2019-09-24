Auto
Rally driver Gaurav Gill booked for Jodhpur accident that claimed 3 lives
Updated : September 24, 2019 06:27 AM IST
The driver and co-driver have been booked on the basis of their names printed on the side of the car.
The rally was being held within the internal roads of various villages near Barmer in Rajasthan.
