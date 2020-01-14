Rajiv Bajaj's BSVI lament and why he isn't too hopeful from Budget 2020

Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director of Bajaj Auto, is known to be an outspoken man. At the side-lines of the new Chetak launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, he weighed in on why the auto sector was under stress and how, though politically incorrect, he is not kicked about BSVI emission norms.

Bajaj made no two bones about the fact that the move towards BSVI was stalling the already stuttering auto industry.

“The industry is already reeling under a slowdown. BSVI will make it worse. If the real issues are addressed, only then can we see some chance. Addressing peripheral issues has never solved any problem,” he said.

The auto industry has had to invest in the upgrade from BSIV (BS4) to BSVI (BS6) and thus prices have seen an uptick.

“The price of owning a two-wheeler for a common man has increased by 30 percent in 1.5 years. That is a hard problem. Does the government have the humility to reflect and roll back some of this? Can they absorb some of the hit by BSVI?” Bajaj argued.

The Bajaj Auto chief also had an alternate solution to controlling pollution, which he believes would be more effective than the emission norm jump.

“It will be politically incorrect to say that BSVI is not the right thing to do, but frankly, I'm going to say it. Getting rid of old vehicles in a suitable mechanism would have been more effective than squeezing out the last little bit of emission from BSIV vehicles,” he said.

Not Too Budget 2020 Hopeful

When asked about his expectations of the upcoming union budget, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 01, Bajaj didn’t seem too hopeful.

“I don't think there is anything that the budget can do which can solve the industry’s problems. The budget was not the reason due to which the sales have been heading down,” he said.

It’s been more than one and a half years since the slowdown in sales hit the auto industry. Bajaj feels that over-regulation is the main culprit.