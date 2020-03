As India's auto sector remains divided on the extension of the BS-IV deadline of March 31, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj made it clear that the onus was on vehicle makers to compensate dealers for unsold stock.

Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC -TV18, "We continue to object to any extension for BS-IV stocks as this unjustly penalizes those of us who have complied with the law in letter and spirit. In our view defaulting, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) must reimburse their dealers for redundant BS-IV stocks, if any on April 1".

Bajaj said he was confident of liquidating all BS-IV stock in a week.

"Despite the impact of COVID-19 Bajaj expects to clear all of its BS-IV stock by the end of this week through a combination of strong and timely promotional interventions by the company, supported ably and equally through on ground activation by its dealers," he said.

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched a discount scheme for Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. The company is offering discounts between Rs 5000 and Rs 13,000 on BS-IV stock till 31st March. CNBC-TV18 learns from sources that the company's BS-IV stock is roughly around 25000 units.

Hero MotoCorp which has moved Supreme Court recently, is also offering discounts in the range of Rs 5000 -10,000. Sources at Hero MotoCorp say the company's BS-IV inventory is roughly 2 lakh units.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nikunj Sanghi, Director International Affairs, FADA said, "It is difficult to give numbers at this point of time but the two wheeler inventory is definitely much higher than what could be liquidated in the current situation. We also expect manufacturers to support the dealers for the unsold inventory in a manner they deem fit so as to ensure that the retail business structure does not collapse. We are confident they will because they are concerned about the financial health and longevity of the dealers".