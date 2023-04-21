Rajiv Bajaj confirms Bajaj-Triumph launch on June 27 in London

Bajaj Auto, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, has been making headlines lately for its strategic partnerships and innovative products. One of the most anticipated products is the result of Bajaj's partnership with British motorcycle brand Triumph. The two companies announced their collaboration first in 2017, and now after years of development, they are finally ready to unveil their first joint product on June 27 in London.

While details about the product are still under wraps, industry experts speculate that it could be a middleweight adventure motorcycle designed for both on-road and off-road use.

In an interview with CNBC-TV8, Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto said that products from Bajaj and Triumph partnership will be unveiled on June 27 in London.

He said, “The actual launch, will be towards the end of June; perhaps specifically on Tuesday, June 27 in London. It will be a global launch that is being organised by Triumph. So, what exactly is the content of that I am not aware, but that is when the launch might be.”

But that is not all - Bajaj and Triumph have big plans. According to him, they plan to launch multiple products under their partnership in Q2FY24 in India. This could mean a range of new motorcycles catering to different segments of the market, potentially including electric vehicles.

Speaking of electric vehicles, Bajaj Auto has also been making strides in the EV space. Bajaj has already launched the Chetak electric scooter in India, and now they are gearing up to release multiple e-2Ws (electric two-wheelers) under the Chetak brand. These vehicles are expected to be stylish and affordable, aimed at the growing market of urban commuters who want an eco-friendly mode of transportation.

But it's not just e-2Ws that Bajaj is working on - they are also developing e-3Ws (electric three-wheelers) for both passenger and cargo use. According to Rajiv Bajaj, these vehicles could be launched any day now, indicating that Bajaj Auto is ready to take on the challenge of electrifying the commercial vehicle segment as well.

With partnerships with iconic brands like Triumph and a focus on developing electric vehicles, Bajaj is aiming to become a major player in the global two-wheeler market.

