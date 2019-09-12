#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Railways to automobiles' rescue, offers low-cost personalised service to sector

Updated : September 12, 2019 06:49 PM IST

Railways has been in talks with auto majors like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, Ford Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, among others
The state-run unit has also decided to increase the flow of rakes for automobile segment
Railways has been working on customised wagons for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers to garner more clients
