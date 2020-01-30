Auto

Rahul Bajaj to step down from executive role, to remain non-executive chairman of Bajaj Auto

Updated : January 30, 2020 04:57 PM IST

Rahul Bajaj, who has been a director of the company since April 1, 1970, was last reappointed by the board for a five-year term with effect from April 1, 2015.

Rahul Bajaj's term as executive chairman is expiring on March 31, 2020.