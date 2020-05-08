  • SENSEX
Qatar Airways plans to rebuild flight network in phased manner starting this month

Updated : May 08, 2020 02:30 PM IST

Qatar Airways will be operating flights on Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Mumbai, Calicut, Kolkata, Kochi, New Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai and Trivandrum routes by end of June,
It will also look at reopening many major business and leisure destinations such as Madrid and Mumbai, Qatar Airways said.
