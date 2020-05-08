Auto Qatar Airways plans to rebuild flight network in phased manner starting this month Updated : May 08, 2020 02:30 PM IST Qatar Airways will be operating flights on Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Mumbai, Calicut, Kolkata, Kochi, New Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai and Trivandrum routes by end of June, It will also look at reopening many major business and leisure destinations such as Madrid and Mumbai, Qatar Airways said. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365