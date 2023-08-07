PwC CEO Dialogues | Maruti Suzuki plans vehicle subscription service to boost auto penetration in India

The concept, known as "Vehicles-as-a-Service," intends to leverage technology's rapid evolution and the country's inherent strengths in various fields.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's largest car manufacturer, said on Monday (August 7) its ambitious plan to introduce a vehicle subscription service. With this, the company is aiming to address the relatively low auto penetration in India compared to developed nations.

The company's Executive Director, Shashank Shrivastava, speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues panel discussion, emphasised that the paradigm is shifting from mere manufacturing of vehicles to a more holistic perspective of providing mobility solutions.

As India solidifies its position as the third largest passenger vehicle market globally, Maruti Suzuki's venture into the subscription-based mobility model is poised to accelerate the automotive landscape's transformation.

