The euphoria witnessed in India’s largest commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors seems to be largely driven by speculative motive, however, the underlying tone is exhibiting a bullish outlook as expectations on the passenger vehicles (PVs) segment remains entrenched.

Global brokerage JP Morgan refrained from interpreting the impact of the recent events, especially the Tesla JV report, but it admitted that Tata Motors' move of PV business restructuring could mean a massive strategic leap on the electric journey and shift the valuation paradigm.

According to the brokerage house, a credible EV and all-inclusive strategy already in the making from Tata Motors given affordable EVs products, focus on B2C over B2B via a combination of easy financing and subscription model to incentivize adoption and looking to create entire ecosystem along with group companies like Tata Power (charging infra), Tata Motors Finance (financing), Tata Chemical (for cells), Autocomp (battery pack/ assembly) and Croma.

Tata Motors Electric has made a decent headway, but the India market is very small and far from the inflexion in the backdrop of high price/affordability constraints, charging infra and low government incentives, it noted.

"While it is tough to justify the share price rally on near-term earnings, it seems the market is willing to impute higher valuation here given share gains and potential long-term proliferation on EVs. Traditional OEMs globally including the ones with strong EV portfolio and resilient market share trade b/w 0.3x to 2x EV/sales with India comps at the higher end (Maruti). New mobility companies trade at much elevated multiples of 10x-12x EV/sales (Tesla, Xpeng, NIO)," JP Morgan said.

In terms of sensitivity, factoring 1.5-2x EV/sales and market share range of 8 percent to 10 percent (YTD 8 percent), PV segment EV could range between Rs 80-140/share (JPM 1.2x). Putting this with CV/JLR valuation, it would yield equity value for Tata Motors of Rs 200-260, the brokerage house said.

Meanwhile, an alliance with Tesla, the brokerage said, has the potential to create a highly differentiable model and lead on technology, but the specifics will be critical to attribute value. Tata Motors has been faring strong on its PV business in FY21 with strong volume scale-up and reached EBITDA break-even in Q2FY21.

However, JP Morgan is of the view that Tata Motors’ partnership with Tesla would not be straight forward one for a number of reasons. The first reason being that Tata Motors’ subsidiary Jaguar & Land Rover (JLR) is a competitor for Tesla in large markets such as the US, China and EU. Second, both JLR and Tata Motors have been pursuing their independent EV journey.