Pure EV recalls Etrance+ & Epluto 7G electric scooters after fire incidents

E-scooter manufacturer Pure EV on Thursday said it is recalling 2,000 units of its Etrance+ and Epluto 7G range of scooters following recent fire accidents in Nazimabad and Chennai.

The Hyderabad-based company said, "The recalled vehicles and batteries shall undergo a thorough check for their health. We shall inspect the battery for any imbalance issues and shall calibrate through our device Batrics Faraday. Additionally, the BMS (Battery Management System) and charger calibration shall be carried out as required."

The company shall reach out to all the customers through the dealership network and ensure an expeditious campaign for health checkups in the interest of all stakeholders, Pure EV said.

Recently, the battery of Pure EV's electric vehicle exploded and claimed one life and left two others injured in Hyderabad. The owners of the scooter had put the detachable battery on charge but it exploded after a few hours of charging. So far three Pure EV, one Ola Electric, two Okinawa and 20 Jitendra EV scooters have caught fire in about three weeks.

Today, union minister Nitin Gadkari said the government will issue necessary orders on defaulting companies after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter. In a series of tweets, Gadkari said several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in the last two months.

"We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. "Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies," the road transport and highways minister said.

Gadkari added: "We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles." The minister asserted that if any company is found negligent in its processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.

Meanwhile, companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately, Gadkari tweeted. "Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, our government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter," he tweeted.

The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm caught fire in Pune. The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.

The ministry had also asked CFEES to share the findings along with its suggestions on measures to prevent such incidents.