Pricey batteries to range anxiety, here are the challenges for India's EV transition

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular across the world. EV adoption is also accelerating in India, with many traditional automakers gearing up to mass produce these environment-friendly vehicles.

Government subsidies under the FAME and FAME-II schemes to promote the purchase of EVs and additional subsidies or incentives from state governments have also made zero-emission vehicles popular.

However, despite incentives and initiatives, there are various challenges to the wider adoption of EVs in India. Without wide-scale adoption, the tipping point of completely switching to EVs is not near at hand.

Here are the bumps on the road to EV adoption in India:

Infrastructure

The lack of proper charging infrastructure still remains one of the most significant hurdles that India needs to overcome, especially in non-metros.

Currently, 452 EV charging stations have been installed out of the sanctioned 520 under the FAME-I scheme. The government had also sanctioned 2,877 EV charging stations in 68 cities in 25 states/UTs, in addition to 1,576 charging stations that have been sanctioned across nine expressways and 16 highways under Phase II of FAME.

The government will also be adding 22,000 EV charging stations using the premises of 70,000 petrol pumps in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and others.

Cost factor

Even after subsidies and discounts, EVs still cost more than their ICE counterparts. The major part of the cost is associated with the battery packs present in the vehicle. Nearly 40-50 percent of an EV’s cost is driven due to its battery units.

These battery units, mostly made with lithium-cobalt salts, are neither manufactured in India nor are their raw materials found here. Which means these expensive components must be imported, which significantly drives up the price of all EVs.

Newer battery technologies, like the much more abundantly available sodium-ion cathode, and the transition away from the use of ethically and environmentally dubious and expensive metal like cobalt, may drive down the price of batteries in the future. This, in turn, will make EVs much more affordable in comparison to their ICE alternatives.

Dependance on imports

Most of the critical components in an EV -- lithium, cobalt, lithium-ion batteries, semiconductor chips, and more -- are not manufactured in India. This forces India to look to other countries, including regional rival China, for most of these resources. Without securing critical supply chains, India remains at risk of not being able to scale up its production of EVs.

Range anxiety

As a direct result of the lack of proper supporting charging infrastructure in the country, range anxiety emerges as another big hurdle for EV transition in India. Potential EV customers often face anxiety about running out of ‘charge’ on their vehicles before reaching their destination and far away from any charging stations.

With the general lack of charging infrastructure in the country for the moment, innovative solutions like battery swapping and mobile charging units may provide some relief in this regard in the near future.

Public outlook

While the public outlook on EVs has improved considerably in recent years with the launch of mainstream EVs by reputed OEMs, much more needs to be done to convey all the benefits that EVs bring to the table.