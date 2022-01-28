Premier, maker of classic Padmini cars, being acquired by Chennai-based Fab Metals

Premier Limited, the manufacturer of the popular Padmini cars during the pre-liberalisation era, will be acquired by Chennai based Fab Metals Pvt Ltd. The acquisition move comes as a part of the insolvency process, according to a filing with the stock exchange.

With this, the lenders would receive about a fifth of their money once the acquisition process is complete, The Economic Times reported, quoting people familiar with the development.

The Premier Padmini was a four-seater car manufactured in India by Premier Automobiles Limited from 1964 to 2001 under a licence from Italian carmaker Fiat. The company ranked among the top three carmakers in India during the licence raj era, and the car model was named after the 14th-century Rajput queen Padmini.

Ambassador cars of Hindustan Motors and Maruti 800 of Maruti Suzuki were the other two leading competitors of Premier Padmini. However, post-liberalisation, Premier lost its market share to several other foreign automakers that started manufacturing in India.

The company witnessed another setback in mid-2013, when the Maharashtra government denied 20-year-old cars from plying on the road owing to new pollution norms.

Earlier this week about 92 percent of the lenders voted in favour of Fab Metals’ plan to acquire Premier Limited. According to sources, Premier has suggested making payments to lenders within 90 days after the deal is approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

According to a stock exchange filing, Kanak Jani, a resolution expert, received seven proposals last month from Shanti GD Ispat & Power Private Ltd, Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Palika Towns LLP, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd, Runwal Developers Pvt Ltd, Fortuna Engi Tech and Structurals (India) Pvt Ltd and Fab Metals Pvt Ltd.

Premier boasts of a 27-acre manufacturing plant in Chinchwad, Pune, where it operates automotive and engineering businesses. The CNC machine division and engineering are two operations in the company's engineering segment. According to the company's website, the automotive segment comprises light utility vehicles and sports utility vehicles (SUVs).