Auto Pre-owned cars to see greater demand post-lockdown, say M&M, Maruti Suzuki Updated : May 26, 2020 09:17 PM IST Ashutosh said the number of customers wanting a personal vehicle has gone up by 15 percent and statistics show a preference for used cars. Maruti Suzuki, which has 570 True Value outlets across the country is also confident that demand for used cars will bounce back quickly. According to the Mahindra Group, finance penetration for the new car segment is 80 percent compared to just 18-20 percent for used cars.