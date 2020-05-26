  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Pre-owned cars to see greater demand post-lockdown, say M&M, Maruti Suzuki

Updated : May 26, 2020 09:17 PM IST

Ashutosh said the number of customers wanting a personal vehicle has gone up by 15 percent and statistics show a preference for used cars.
Maruti Suzuki, which has 570 True Value outlets across the country is also confident that demand for used cars will bounce back quickly.
According to the Mahindra Group, finance penetration for the new car segment is 80 percent compared to just 18-20 percent for used cars.
Pre-owned cars to see greater demand post-lockdown, say M&M, Maruti Suzuki

You May Also Like

WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over; dampens hopes

WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over; dampens hopes

India's GDP growth seen at 1.2% for Q4 FY20: SBI report

India's GDP growth seen at 1.2% for Q4 FY20: SBI report

India's COVID-19 tally tops 1.4 lakh; cases quadruple since May 1

India's COVID-19 tally tops 1.4 lakh; cases quadruple since May 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement