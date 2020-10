Early-bird benefits for online bookings before 12 noon, 15 October 2020 Gurugram, Haryana,BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the much awaited first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coup from 6 October 2020 onwards. As an early-bird benefit, the car can be exclusively booked online at bmw.in/2 for Rs 50,000 only.

Additionally, for bookings before the official launch on 15 October 2020, complimentary Taj Experiences Gift Card worth INR 50,000 is being offered. The gift card can be redeemed for multiple transactions on stay, holiday packages, dining, spa and other experiences across some of the most luxurious properties in India. Customers can choose from Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels and Ama Stays & Trails.