Power Ministry issues revised EV charging infrastructure guidelines

The Power Ministry said that the public charging stations would be required to have the prepaid collection of service charges feature that would mention the time of day rate as well as discount for solar hours.

The Power Ministry on Monday issued an amendment in charging infrastructure guidelines and standards for electric vehicles.

A Central Electricity Authority committee would recommend the ceiling limit of service charges that could be levied to the state government.

The committee would also recommend "time of the day rate" for service charges and discount would be given for charging during solar hours, the ministry said.

Last week , CNBC-TV18 spoke to Arun Goel, secretary of heavy industries ministry to understand why certain tests have been made mandatory for electric vehicles from a safety point of view.

“Till now our AIS did not go to cell level. It is the cells which make the battery. So to ensure safety at the fundamental level, we have to have standards at the cell level. So for anybody to take advantage of the government from April 2023, they will have to do the cell level tests such as the impact test, temperature cycling, shock test, vibration test, fire exposure and altitude simulation," Goel said.