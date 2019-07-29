Porsche drives in new Macan in India priced at Rs 69.98 lakh

Luxury sports car maker Porsche on Monday launched all-new version of its compact SUV Macan in India with price starting at Rs 69.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

A more powerful version of the model - Macan S - is priced at Rs 85.03 lakh. "The Macan has been one of our most successful series in India and with the new generation combining even more pronounced Porsche DNA, greater performance and comfort, I am confident that the success story is sure to continue," Porsche India Director Pavan Shetty told reporters here.

The new range offers the perfect balance of emotions and functionality, he added.