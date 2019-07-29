Auto
Porsche drives in new Macan in India priced at Rs 69.98 lakh
Updated : July 29, 2019 01:58 PM IST
The Macan comes with an enhanced two-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 252 hp of power.
It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds with an ability to attain a top speed of 227 km/h.
A more powerful version of the model - Macan S - is priced at Rs 85.03 lakh.
