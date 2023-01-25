Porsche debuts its flagship track-focused sports car 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India

German automobile manufacturer’s GT4 RS is the most hardcore, track-oriented and performance-focused car that Porsche has ever created for the 718 line-up. It can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 315 kmph.

Porsche, on Wednesday, showcased its most hardcore version of the 718 line-up, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India for the first time. The latest flagship model of the 718 family was launched in the country in May 2022 for Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom, India).

German automobile manufacturer’s GT4 RS is the most hardcore, track-oriented and performance-focused car that Porsche has ever created for the 718 line-up. The Cayman 718 GT4 RS holds a record lap time of 7:09.03 seconds at Germany’s Nurburgring racetrack. It can also sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 315 kmph.

Design and features

The Porsche GT4 RS, which is a hardcore track-focused sports car, is the top-spec variant of the 718 Cayman and gets several additional aerodynamic updates and a top-mounted rear spoiler to aid on-road and on-track performance. The car also has a large front splitter with guiding vanes on either side and a carbon-fibre bonnet with NACA ducts.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT RS -- Image source: Twitter.com/Porsche_India Porsche 718 Cayman GT RS -- Image source: Twitter.com/Porsche_India

The inside of the sports car gets a standard design similar to the rest of the 718 family, but with extra carbon fibre parts to help in weight management. This, however, can be further customised as Porsche offers additional options like full bucket seats or 18-way adjustable seats. The GT4 RS comes equipped with two-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay-enabled infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 4.6-inch display.

Powertrain and customisation options

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS gets its juices through a mid-mounted 4.0-litre 6-cylinder engine that develops 493 BHP and 450 Nm. The power unit is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The track-focused sports car also comes with additional features like torque vectoring, mechanical rear locking differential, race-tuned suspension, anti-roll bar and more.

Moreover, the GT4 RS is 35 kg lighter than the Cayman GTS and features an RS-specific suspension setup. The GT4 RS rides on 20-inch aluminium wheels and braking is handled by 408 mm at the front and 308 mm disc brakes at the rear.

While the range-topping version of the 718 line-up, the GT4 RS is only available in the coupe body style, Porsche still offers a long list of aesthetic and performance-oriented add-ons like the Weissach package at Rs 32 lakh, custom exterior colours for Rs 20 lakh, Bose sound system for Rs 2.4 lakh, Magnesium wheels for Rs 30 lakh, ceramic brakes for 16 lakh and many more.