Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? You may now get demos on video call

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is making big bets on digitalising car sales. The company is now taking a "digital first approach to customer relationship and sales" for a post-COVID-19 world.

As it prepares its dealer network to resume business after the lockdown due to coronavirus in India is lifted, its new sales strategy is built to "ensure digital becomes the primary mode of business". Maruti's new memo to its dealer partners is to "reimagine how we do business", and "recalibrate how we connect with customers."

Maruti Suzuki is presently training its dealership staff to adopt the new strategy—encourage customers to browse the company website for all elements of vehicle purchase and after-market—booking the vehicle, insurance renewal, and buying accessories to manage showrooms effectively.

As part of the new standard operating procedure the focus is to maximise digital elements in all the stages of the pre- and post-sales process. Currently, the company's focus is on increasing the number of touch-points in a 28-step journey to digital, other than test drives, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

According to the new SOP, the buyers will be encouraged to book a showroom visit online, only e-brochures and e-quotations will be provided, and product demonstrations will be undertaken online too. The company will avoid product displays and events and adopt different digital demo methods, including a static demo, product videos or even an augmented reality demo.

Relationship managers at dealerships are being trained to attend to customers on video calls, and answer queries and conduct product demos over the call.

MSIL's new guidelines have been crafted with Japanese precision that is evident in the sheer nuance of each and every instruction, and captures the entire gamut of operations.

On the production front, all of Maruti Suzuki's plants have been given permission to resume operations, but CNBC-TV18 earlier reported that the company plans to consider getting into full-scale production mode only once the lockdown lifts.

The second phase of the nationwide lockdown was in effect until May 3. However, the lockdown was extended for another two weeks, with a number of activities permitted, depending upon the zonal qualification of a location.

About 150 of the Maruti Suzuki's exclusive and non-exclusive vendors were in red or orange zones, and the company also has excessive BS-VI stock in its factories and dealerships, both constraints that prevent an immediate resumption of manufacturing operations.

The company's SOP also captures many other changes that will inform showrooms in the way they conduct business. Health and safety protocols in and outside the showroom, best practices for employees, and thorough sanitisation of demo and test drive vehicles are part of the SOP, which will dramatically change how customers shop for cars.