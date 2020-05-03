Auto Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? You may now get demos on video call Updated : May 03, 2020 01:42 PM IST As it prepares its dealer network to resume business after the lockdown due to coronavirus in India is lifted, its new sales strategy is built to "ensure digital becomes the primary mode of business". Maruti's new memo to its dealer partners is to "reimagine how we do business", and "recalibrate how we connect with customers." First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365