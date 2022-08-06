Planning to buy a CNG car? Here are the best 2022 picks

By CNBCTV18.com

Rising petrol prices and growing environmental concerns are prompting more and more people to buy a CNG vehicle or switch to one. As the prices of electric vehicles are yet to come down, people are finding alternatives, and therefore, CNG-powered vehicles are in high demand.

If you are planning to bring home a brand new CNG car, here are some options you can go for

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG:

Priced at Rs 6.86 lakh, Wagon R CNG has a 1.0-litre engine that churns out 56.2 hp of power and 78 Nm of peak torque. Its mileage is 32.52 km/kg.

Hyundai Santro CNG: The Magna CNG variant costs Rs 6.09 lakh while the Sportz model is selling at Rs 6.38 lakh. It has a 1.1-litre engine that gives a mileage of 30.48 km/kg. It also offers features like keyless entry and a touchscreen AV system.

Tata Tiago iCNG: The car runs on a 1.2-litre Revotron BS6 engine. Priced at Rs 6.12 lakh, its mileage is 26.49km/kg. It generates 73.4PS power and 95 Nm peak torque. The car has stylish front grilles, projector headlamps with LED DRLs and fog lamp, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG: The 1.2-litre engine starts at Rs 7.07 lakh. The engine generates a power of 73.6kW and a maximum torque of 172Nm. The car's claimed mileage is 28km/kg.

Tata Tigor CNG: Tigor CNG has a 1.2-litre engine that develops 72 hp of power and 95 Nm of torque. Priced between Rs 7.69 lakh-Rs 8.29 lakh, the car's claimed mileage is 26.49 km/kg. It's the only sedan in India with three powertrains.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG: Priced between Rs 5.24 lakh-Rs 5.56 lakh, the 1.0-litre car engine churns out 56.2 hp of power and 78 Nm of peak torque. Its mileage is 31.20 km/kg.

Hyundai Aura CNG: Priced between Rs 6.10 lakh- Rs 7.53 lakh, the car's claimed mileage is 26.49 km/kg. The car's 1.2-litre engine develops 72 hp of power and 95 Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG: The CNG version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a 1.5-litre engine that generates 90 hp of power and 122 Nm of peak torque. Priced at Rs 9.87 lakh, the car has a mileage of 26.08 km/kg.