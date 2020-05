India’s automobile industry has been severely hit in recent times with the two-wheeler segment witnessing its worst downturn in 45 years in FY 2020 as volumes fell 18 percent when compared to the year before, amid weakening economy and major regulatory changes.

However, demand from the ‘lesser impacted rural economy’ and a shift towards personal mobility may prove to be a silver lining for the beleaguered two-wheeler industry, according to a report by Jefferies.

The brokerage said that the rural economy should be less impacted than urban due to COVID-19 as the spread is largely in the latter, and agriculture should suffer less from the lockdown. It also believes that the COVID-19 should trigger a shift towards personal mobility, where a section of public transportation users should switch to two-wheelers, especially in the urban areas.

However, migrant workers have been deeply affected by the COVID-19, which should drive a big drop in rural discretionary consumption, Jefferies said.

Further, Jefferies expects that the premium bike segment is better placed in longer-term amid weakness across two-wheeler segments in FY21.

“India's 2W penetration has already reached around 53 percent of households, and a maturing industry should see demand shifting to premium products. Share of scooters should also rise further given the ease of use and potential to make inroads into rural,” Jefferies said in a note.

The brokerage also expects competition in the two-wheeler segment to stay high as OEMs will remain aggressive for market share amid weak demand.

Meanwhile, over the next few years, the brokerage believes that electrification would be a bigger risk for two- and three-wheelers than for four-wheelers in India.

Also, despite benign commodity price, Jefferies expects margins to weaken in FY21 amid subdued demand and big cost-push, but expect an improvement in FY22 as demand recovers.

“Near-term outlook is weak as COVID-19 and the large 10-20 percent price hikes for the BS6 emission norms will impact demand. FY22-23 should be years of strong growth though as volume rebounds post two years of steep fall. Covid-19 along with the sharp fall in oil prices will also hurt 2W exports, which are at a cyclical high after three strong years and hence likely to lag the domestic cycle,” Jefferies said.

The brokerage prefers Eicher Motors and sees valuation support for Hero MotoCorp. It expects a double-digit EPS decline for two-wheeler OEMs in FY21 but a strong rebound in FY22-23 as demand recovers.

“Our FY21-22 EPS are 3-12 percent below street for Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors, but around 25 percent lower for TVS Motor Company,” it said.