Auto Passenger vehicle wholesales in January rise 11%, 2-wheeler dispatches up 6.6%: SIAM Updated : February 11, 2021 12:46 PM IST Total two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also 6.63 percent to 14,29,928 units as compared to 13,41,005 units, YoY. Rising steel prices, semiconductor shortage, high container charges remain obstacles in the functioning of the auto industry, SIAM said.