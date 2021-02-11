Passenger vehicle wholesales in January rise 11%, 2-wheeler dispatches up 6.6%: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 11.14 percent to 2,76,554 units in the month of January, auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Thursday. Passenger vehicle sales in January 2020 stood at 2,48,840 units.

As per the latest data by SIAM, vehicle sales across categories rose by 4.97 percent to 17,32,817 units in January 2021 as against 16,50,812 units in the year-ago period.

Total two-wheeler dispatches to dealers also 6.63 percent to 14,29,928 units as compared to 13,41,005 units, YoY.

Motorcycle sales increased 5.1 percent to 9,16,365 units as against 8,71,886, while scooter sales rose 9.06 percent to 4,54,315 units from 4,16,567 units, YoY.

SIAM said that the total sales of PVs was still below 2014-15 levels and that of two-wheelers was still below 2013-14 levels.

However, three-wheeler sales in January 2021 declined by 56.76 percent to 26,335 units as compared with Rs 60,903 units in January last year, according to the SIAM data.

Rising steel prices, semiconductor shortage, high container charges remain obstacles in the functioning of the auto industry, SIAM said.

Meanwhile, Passenger Vehicle (PV) production was down 2.26 percent at 310,865 units, while that of Two-wheeler and three-wheeler were down 12.55 percent and 39.44 percent, respectively.