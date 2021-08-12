Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rise 45% in July; two-wheeler sales fall 2%: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 45 percent to 2,64,442 units in July as compared to 1,82,779 units in the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches from the OEMs to dealerships during July fell 2 percent to 12,53,937 units from 12,81,354 units, YoY.

Motorcycle sales declined 6 percent to 8,37,096 units last month from 8,88,520 units, while scooter sales saw a growth of 10 percent at 3,66,292 units as against 3,34,288 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales rose 41 percent to 17,888 units from 12,728 units, YoY.

The industry body said it was keeping a close eye on the third wave of COVID-19 in the country. The auto industry continues to face semiconductor chip shortages and headwinds of high commodity prices, it said.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, total Utility Vehicle sales in July jumped to 1.24 lakh units as compared to 71,384 units sold in July last year.

The total sales across categories, excluding commercial vehicles, rose to 15,36,269 units compared to 14,76,861 units in July last year.