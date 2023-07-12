CNBC TV18
Passenger Vehicle sales up 9% in June quarter aided by utility vehicles: SIAM

By Daanish Anand  Jul 12, 2023 2:34:56 PM IST (Updated)

During April-June 2024, car or passenger vehicle sales rose by 9.4 percent from the same period last year to 9.96 lakh units, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Rajesh Menon, DG, SIAM said that it has been the highest-ever sales in June for cars. He also pointed out that the entry-level segment was down across categories, and there was a 65 percent drop in minicars. "There was a 39.9 percent drop in motorcycles up to 110 cc, too," he said.
Vinod Aggarwal, President of SIAM, added that entry-level sales were down, and a migration was seen to other segments. On the recent changes to GST, Aggarwal said: "Aware about the GST Council clarification. We're yet to see the notification to assess the impact."
