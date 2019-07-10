Auto
Passenger vehicle sales slump by nearly 18% in June, says SIAM
Updated : July 10, 2019 01:25 PM IST
Domestic passenger vehicles sales fell to 225,732 last month from 273,748 in the year-ago period, while two-wheeler sales dropped 11.7 percent in June.
For the quarter ended June 30, vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.35 percent to 61 lakh units.
Earlier, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd cut production for a fifth straight month in June on surging inventories.
