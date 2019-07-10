Auto

Passenger vehicle sales slump by nearly 18% in June, says SIAM

Updated : July 10, 2019 01:25 PM IST

Domestic passenger vehicles sales fell to 225,732 last month from 273,748 in the year-ago period, while two-wheeler sales dropped 11.7 percent in June.

For the quarter ended June 30, vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.35 percent to 61 lakh units.