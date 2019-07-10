In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Auto
Auto

Passenger vehicle sales slump by nearly 18% in June, says SIAM

Updated : July 10, 2019 01:25 PM IST

Domestic passenger vehicles sales fell to 225,732 last month from 273,748 in the year-ago period, while two-wheeler sales dropped 11.7 percent in June.
For the quarter ended June 30, vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.35 percent to 61 lakh units.
Earlier, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd cut production for a fifth straight month in June on surging inventories.
Passenger vehicle sales slump by nearly 18% in June, says SIAM
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2: Lesser known facts about India's moon mission

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2: Lesser known facts about India's moon mission

ELSS Mutual Funds: Here are top 10 schemes in terms of 1-year returns

ELSS Mutual Funds: Here are top 10 schemes in terms of 1-year returns

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV