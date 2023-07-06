CNBC TV18
Passenger vehicle sales reach all-time high in June but India still not buying two-wheelers at pre-COVID level

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jul 6, 2023 11:26:39 AM IST (Published)

India’s auto retail sales grew 10 percent in June compared to the same month last year but are still slightly lower (three percent) than the pre-COVID levels even as overall figures have improved.

India’s auto retail sales witnessed a 10 percent growth in June compared to the same month last year, monthly data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) showed on July 6.

All categories including two-wheelers, three-wheeler, passenger vehicles, tractor and commercial vehicles recorded growth rates of seven percent, 75 percent, five percent, 41 percent, and 0.5 percent, respectively.
