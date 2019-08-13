Passenger vehicle sales fall for 9 consecutive months, drop 31% in July
Updated : August 13, 2019 12:15 PM IST
Domestic car sales were down 35.95 percent at 1,22,956 units as against 1,91,979 units in July 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.
Total two-wheeler sales in July declined 16.82 percent to 15,11,692 units compared to 18,17,406 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of commercial vehicles were down 25.71 percent to 56,866 units in July as compared with 76,545 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.
