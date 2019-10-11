Passenger vehicle sales fall for 11th straight month in September

Passenger vehicle sales slumped 23.7 percent in September—the eleventh straight month of declines—amid one of the worst slowdowns seen in the auto industry, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) showed on Friday.

Passenger vehicle sales dropped to 223,317 units in September, while passenger car sales dived 33.4 percent to 131,281 units, according to Siam data.