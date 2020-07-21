Auto Passenger vehicle sales dip 38% in June as COVID-19 continues to impact offtake: FADA Updated : July 21, 2020 03:56 PM IST Total sales across categories slipped 42 percent to 9,84,395 units in June 2020 as against 16,97,166 units in the year-ago month. Challenges like supply side constraints and retail lending from NBFCs continue and thus normalcy in demand still seems quite distant. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply