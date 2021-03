Despite rising fuel prices and a surge in COVID-19 cases in key markets including Maharashtra, passenger vehicle sales have seen seeing a rebound in in the past six months and is expected to stay robust, automobile dealers have said.

Pent-up demand is yet to be fulfilled and there is a shift in consumer preference for personal mobility courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, dealers said.

The confidence stems from the fact that several popular car models of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor have a waiting period of a few months, despite factories running at full capacity.

The automobile industry was among the worst hit sectors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also because of a rise in prices of vehicles in 2020 following the shift to new emission and safety regulations.

But 2021 has been quite fruitful, even if one compares it to January-March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak was yet to impact India. This February, 3,08,593 passenger vehicles were sold, 23.1 percent higher than the sales figure of February 2020 at 2,50,645 units.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors retained the top three spots with a total sales of 1,44,761 units, 51,600 and 27,224 cars respectively this February.

A Maruti Suzuki dealer said that retail sales in January and February rose 20-25 percent from a year earlier and expects sales to grow as most models have a long waiting period. Dealers also said that they had not seen much impact of increase in oil prices in the past two months.

Retail sales grew in double digits after two years during the 2020 festive season. But passenger vehicle sales witnessed a 4.46 percent year-on-year decline to 2,81,666 units in January after growing for two consecutive months, according to data released by FADA.