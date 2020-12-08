Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Passenger vehicle retail sales rise 4% in Nov on festive demand: FADA

Updated : December 08, 2020 01:03 PM IST

Total sales across categories declined 19.29 percent to 18,27,990 units last month, compared to 22,64,947 units in the year-ago period.
Three-wheeler sales fell 64.98 per cent to 24,185 units last month, from 69,056 units in the year-ago period.
Passenger vehicle retail sales rise 4% in Nov on festive demand: FADA

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

Export demand improving; gem, jewellery shipments may reach Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY21: GJEPC

NCLAT stays NCLT order directing ArcelorMittal India to pay Rs 1,300 cr as IRP cost

NCLAT stays NCLT order directing ArcelorMittal India to pay Rs 1,300 cr as IRP cost

CPO-5 has a potential of more than 1 billion barrels, says ONGC Videsh

CPO-5 has a potential of more than 1 billion barrels, says ONGC Videsh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement