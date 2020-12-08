Auto Passenger vehicle retail sales rise 4% in Nov on festive demand: FADA Updated : December 08, 2020 01:03 PM IST Total sales across categories declined 19.29 percent to 18,27,990 units last month, compared to 22,64,947 units in the year-ago period. Three-wheeler sales fell 64.98 per cent to 24,185 units last month, from 69,056 units in the year-ago period. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.