July passenger vehicle registrations top pre-COVID level; long wait list due to supply hitch

For the first time since the onset of COVID-19-related lockdowns in March 2020, passenger vehicle registrations have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA), passenger vehicle retails grew 24.27 percent in July this year, compared to a normal, pre-pandemic July in 2019.

Registrations of passenger cars were up 63 percent on a YoY basis in July, two-wheelers by 27.56 percent, three-wheelers by 83.05 percent, commercial vehicles by 166 percent and tractors by 6.64 percent, according to data released by the FADA. Tractors and passenger vehicles were the only segments to register growth vis-a-vis 2019.

FADA said it foresees the momentum will continue in August, and retail recovery will continue to improve. However, customers looking to take deliveries of their vehicles in time for the festive season should act proactively.

"FADA has been raising a red flag over semi conductor shortage for a while. Dealers have a waiting period between 2-4 months," Manish Singhania, vice president, FADA, told CNBC-TV18, adding, "Passenger cars have a continued waiting period and we do not foresee an immediate improvement. Customers must book their vehicle right if they want to buy it during the festival season."

The supply constraints stem from a global shortage of semi-conductors as chipmakers struggle to ramp up production to meet the unexpected demand for automobiles which came up after the first wave of the pandemic.

"Most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been affected by the chip shortage. Tata Motors and Kia have been managing it, but they are affected too​. No OEM is unable to supply as per customer demand," Singhania said.

The high demand also means OEMs are unlikely to offer handsome festive season discounts -- especially for models in the compact SUV space where demand is high and companies are struggling to supply the vehicles.

"But even as a preference for personal mobility becomes an enduring trend, first-time buyers, or customers on a budget are being kept out as automakers across the boards have announced price hikes to offset rising raw material costs. Increasing vehicle costs and high fuel prices are a real deterrent for entry-level customers," Singhania explained.

The consistent increase in passenger car sales, though, seems to suggest that the demand for personal mobility -- at least at this point in time -- trumps considerations stemming from rising costs.

Booking periods averaging to even four months in many cases suggest customers are willing to pay a premium for models in high demand, and a robust pipeline of new launches has kept the interest intact, despite the long delivery timelines.