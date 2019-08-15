Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Passenger vehicle output down 13.18% in April-July as major auto companies cut production

Updated : August 15, 2019 01:10 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) and Volkswagen India were the only two main manufacturers which saw production grow marginally during the period, according to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Total Passenger vehicles (PV) production in the April-July period stood at 12,13,281 units as against 13,97,404 units in the same period last fiscal, down 13.18 percent, SIAM said.
Market leader Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) production during the period stood at 5,32,979 units, down 18.06 percent from the comparable period last fiscal.
