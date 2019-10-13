Passenger vehicle exports up 4% in April-September; Hyundai leads the pack
Updated : October 13, 2019 05:12 PM IST
Passenger vehicle exports increased by over 4 percent in the first half of the current fiscal, with Hyundai Motor India leading the segment with dispatches of over 1.03 lakh units to various geographies like Africa and Latin America, as per the latest data by SIAM.
PV exports stood at 365,282 units in April-September period of the current fiscal as compared with 349,951 units in the same period of 2018-19.
Car shipments saw a 5.61 percent increase at 2,86,495 units, while utility vehicle exports saw a marginal rise at 77,397 units during the April-September period.
