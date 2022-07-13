Cross
Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 19 pc in June as chip supply improves

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 19 pc in June as chip supply improves

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
As per the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches to dealers stood at 2,75,788 units last month against 2,31,633 units in June 2021.

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 19 pc in June as chip supply improves
As per the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the wholesale of passenger vehicles in India rose by 19 percent year-on-year in June as the semiconductor supply improved. Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches to dealers stood at 2,75,788 units last month against 2,31,633 units in June 2021.
Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales increased to over 13 lakh units last month compared to 10 lakh plus units in the year-ago period. Total three-wheeler sales grew to 26,701 units last month against 9,404 units in June 2021.
Sales across segments rose to 16,11,300 units in June from 13,01,602 units in the same month last year.
(With inputs from PTI)
