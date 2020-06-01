  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Passenger vehicle demand falls 3-5% each time lockdown is extended by 15 days, says ICRA

Updated : June 01, 2020 08:58 PM IST

According to a note by credit ratings firm ICRA, the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country and back-to-back extensions by the union government has wiped off PV sales during the first two months of the current fiscal year.
ICRA expects passenger vehicle demand to remain weak over the next 4-6 months.
Passenger vehicle demand falls 3-5% each time lockdown is extended by 15 days, says ICRA

You May Also Like

As India enters Unlock 1, experts discuss future of hospitality

As India enters Unlock 1, experts discuss future of hospitality

RIL rights issue subscribed 1.1 times with 2 more days to go

RIL rights issue subscribed 1.1 times with 2 more days to go

Order de-listing over 1,000 'non-Swadeshi' products from police canteens withdrawn

Order de-listing over 1,000 'non-Swadeshi' products from police canteens withdrawn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement