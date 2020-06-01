Passenger vehicle demand falls 3-5% each time lockdown is extended by 15 days, says ICRA

India's passenger vehicle market is in bad shape.

Multiple extensions of the initial 21-day nationwide lockdown, and continued curbs on the free movement of people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has led to a worse off scenario for passenger vehicle demand than was previously estimated.

According to a note by credit ratings firm ICRA, the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country and back-to-back extensions by the union government has wiped off PV sales during the first two months of the current fiscal year.

"The expectation then was that normalcy would return by the second week of May 2020. However, multiple lockdown extensions are having a direct bearing on economic environment and consumer sentiments,” ICRA said.

The lockdown began on March 25 for an initial 21 days but has been subsequently extended multiple times and remains in effect until June 30.

Each time the lockdown is extended by 15 days, ICRA estimates, the full-year demand for passenger vehicles suffers 3-5 percent.

Passenger demand is now estimated to decline by 22-25 percent in FY21 as against earlier estimated volume decline of 10-12 percent in FY21 after the first phase of the lockdown, according to the ratings agency. ICRA expects demand to remain weak over the next 4-6 months.

“Compared to our initial expectation of about 50-55 percent decline in volume during Q1 FY21, the decline could be upwards of 80 percent, thereby significantly impacting overall volume growth estimate for the full year,” said Ashish Modani, vice-president, co-head, corporate ratings at ICRA.

The decline in volumes in FY21 is anticipated to be in the range of 27-30 percent, far greater than the estimated decline of 17.9 percent in FY20.

"This will be in case lockdown extension continues further in large markets like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, National Capital Region, Chennai and Ahmedabad which along with Hyderabad and Bengaluru are amongst the biggest PV market (by volume as well as value),” Modani added.

Citing a melee of factors including a liquidity crunch, tighter financing environment, and declining rural incomes, ICRA's outlook on the PV industry continues to be negative since Q2FY20.

The greenshoots seen in the auto sector since the fourth quarter of FY20 have "almost came to a naught" after the COVID-19 outbreak. Declining income levels and a lower economic growth will directly impact large discretionary spends such as on cars, ICRA said.

“Going forward, the outlook on the passenger vehicle sector could turn to stable from negative, if demand environment improves on a consistent basis over the next 12-18 months. Recovery in rural income and improvement in overall economic activity remain crucial to have any meaningful improvement in retail demand off-take,” Modani said in a note.

After making a cautious restart to production in May, automakers reported an enormous decline in year-on-year sales for the month. The sales of India’s largest passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki dived 86 percent, while Hyundai declined 79 percent. Mahindra & Mahindra's passenger vehicle sales took a hit of 81 percent.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across segments reported zero wholesale dispatches in April.