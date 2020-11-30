Auto Passenger vehicle, 2-wheeler wholesales to decline over next few months: India Ratings Updated : November 30, 2020 04:38 PM IST The overall auto industry would however continue to grow in the next few months, it noted. Retail registrations of PVs fell 9 percent (year-on-year) in October this year, while the decline was much higher for two-wheelers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.