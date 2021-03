A passenger began hurling abuses and racial slurs at her Uber driver in San Francisco, allegedly because he asked her to wear a face mask. The driver said that he had stopped at a gas station to allow the woman — who had boarded the cab with two of her friends — to buy a face mask, but she refused to wear it. The driver claimed that the woman and her friends threatened to beat him up, and added that one of them even tried to spray pepper on his face.

UBER RIDERS COUGH ON, ASSAULT, PEPPER SPRAY DRIVER Driver Subhakar Khadka, who is South Asian, says he believes he was targeted because of his race. He picked up 3 women in the Bayview yesterday afternoon on San Bruno Avenue. https://t.co/Tzr7kTfyKQ pic.twitter.com/f8PiHDZ9CZ — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 9, 2021

This behavior is completely unacceptable and goes against our Community Guidelines. Our team has investigated this situation and removed the Rider's access to the Uber platform. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) March 9, 2021

The incident occurred on Sunday. The driver, Subhakar Khadka, picked up the woman and two of her friends. Khadka said that he was attacked after trying to get the unruly group of women out of his cab for not following Uber’s mask policy. While riding in Uber, passengers and drivers are required to wear a face mask.

In the 43-second video clip, the woman in the rear seat of the cab is seen screaming at and coughing into Khadka’s face. As she realises he’s filming the act, she snatches his mobile phone from him and plucks his mask from his face. Khadka claims that he rushed out of the car when he realised that one of the passengers was about to spray pepper on his face.

California anti-masker who coughed on a driver says she plans to sue Uber pic.twitter.com/IjlGs0wnRg — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 9, 2021

Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community. Driving in a pandemic is not easy. Please wear a mask, respect one another, and be a good person. — Lyft (@lyft) March 9, 2021

Khadka, who hails from Nepal, has been residing in the US for eight years. He said he has faced similar assaults a lot, but the latest incident was of a completely different level.

Instances of conflicts over wearing masks have increased of late. Last year, in October, two sisters in Chicago allegedly stabbed a guard 27 times when he asked them to wear face masks.