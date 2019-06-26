Auto
Paris says 'Non' to older cars to counter heat
Updated : June 26, 2019 05:20 PM IST
Regional authorities estimate the measure put into place on Wednesday affects nearly 60 percent of vehicles circulating in the Paris region, including many delivery trucks and older cars with higher emissions than newer models. Violators face fines.
Such temperatures are rare in France, where most homes and many buildings do not have air conditioning.
