Own Maruti Suzuki car without buying it in these cities

Customers in four more cities -- Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, and Mysore -- can own a Maruti Suzuki car without really buying it under its program called Maruti Suzuki Subscribe.

With this rollout, customers in 19 cities will be able to own a Maruti car without really buying it. The all-inclusive fixed monthly charge includes vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage.

Earlier, Maruti had released its subscription services in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Faridabad, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kochi and other cities.

The Maruti Suzuki subscribe platform offers tailor-made products through three subscription partners -- Orix Auto Infrastructure Services, ALD Automotive India, and Myles Automotive Technologies.

Customers can select from a wide range of cars, including WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross and XL6 from NEXA.

The company said that customers can also get an option to choose between ‘white’ or ‘black’ registration plates.

A white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered in the customer’s name, tenure options include 12, 24, 36, or 48 months. The annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 20,000 km, and 25,000 km.

In the black plate subscription, the vehicle is registered in the name of the subscription partner. Tenure options available for the same are 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, or 48 months and the annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 18,000 km, and 25,000 km.

Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car.

This will lead to competitive price offerings coupled with transparency of the process, said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director (marketing and sales) Maruti Suzuki India.