Own a Maruti Suzuki car? Now get it serviced at your home!

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched 'Service on Wheels' allowing customers to get their cars serviced right at their doorsteps.

The company, in a statement, said, "Service on Wheels is equipped with all modern tools and technologies to undertake service, repairs and other related jobs for all Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles."

Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of Service on Wheels, a unique service for our customers. A workshop built on a four-wheeler is designed to meet the entire service needs of our customers. Customer satisfaction has always been paramount for Maruti Suzuki, and Service on Wheels is a testament to that.”

The company said, "This will not only benefit Maruti Suzuki customers located in far flung areas but also the customers in urban areas who are unable to visit the workshop due to paucity of time."