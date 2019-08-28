Auto
Own a Maruti Suzuki car? Now get it serviced at your home!
Updated : August 28, 2019 03:48 PM IST
This Service on Wheels will boost the existing strong Maruti Suzuki service network of over 3,600 workshops across more than 1,800 towns and cities.
