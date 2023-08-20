Overdrive | Mahindra's electrifying concepts and Ather's affordable EV scooter

The Overdrive team delves into two intriguing concepts presented by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) at the Futurescape event in Cape Town, South Africa, and also takes a closer look at the newest addition to Ather's electric scooter lineup, the 450S.

M&M has garnered attention for unveiling the all-electric Thar model in South Africa. This serves as a preview of how the second-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) model of the Thar will appear upon its launch in the country next year.

Renowned for producing rugged off-road vehicles, M&M presented the Global Pik Up concept at the Futurescape event in South Africa. This concept seamlessly integrates design, advanced technology, connected features, and off-road capabilities while retaining the inherent rugged essence of a pickup truck

Although the pickup truck culture isn't as prominent in the country, with only the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross currently available, Mahindra's plans to introduce the Global Pik Up truck to India in two years will likely disrupt the market.

Additionally, Overdrive delves into the unique features of the Ather 450S. Following the Indian government's reduction in subsidies for two-wheeler electric vehicles, Ather has introduced its most budget-friendly electric scooter in the country.

For more details, watch the accompanying video.